Harrogate by-pass serious two-vehicle head-on collision

North Yorkshire Police was called to the scene of a serious two-vehicle head-on collision on Harrogate by-pass at around 3.20pm on Monday, 20 November 2023.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene sending two appliances from Harrogate. Firefighters extracted two people from one of the cars involved in the collision.

Three people were taken to hospital by Yorkshire Ambulance Service for treatment to serious injuries.

Road closures were put in place in the immediate area while emergency crews attended the scene and the area was made safe.

No arrests have been made and the investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the events surrounding it are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference 12230220890.