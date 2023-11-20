Knaresborough’s new swimming pool to open next month

Knaresborough’s new £17.5 million swimming pool will open on 11 December 2023

The new centre, which brings a new, modern and maintainable swimming and fitness provision

Six-lane 25-metre pool

Leisure pool with flume

60-station fitness suite

Studio for group fitness classes, a bespoke group cycling studio

Sauna and steam rooms

Café

Outdoor children’s play area

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for culture and leisure, Cllr Simon Myers, said: I am delighted that we have an opening date for this exciting new leisure provision for Knaresborough – it’s a perfect Christmas gift for the town. The local community had long outgrown the old pool – there was a call for fitness provision as well as spaces for classes and post workout relaxation spaces. By shifting the service offer from conventional swimming pool provision to a community health and wellbeing service we aim to help people move more, live well, feel great and reduce the proportion of the population that is physically inactive.

The project complements a wider £47.9 million investment in leisure provision, including the recently completed refurbishment of Harrogate Leisure and Wellness Centre and the Jack Laugher Leisure and Wellness Centre in Ripon.

All the centres are managed day-to-day by Brimhams Active, the council’s health and wellbeing company.

The centre has been developed next to the old Knaresborough Pool, which was built in 1990 and last refurbished 20 years ago.