Starbeck has its Christmas Fair on 25 November 2023, 2pm – 6pm at St Andrew’s Church.

Come and Visit Santa!

Over 35 Stalls to Choose From!

Kiddies Create and Craft Room

St Andrew’s Choir 2pm

Summerbell Dance Academy 3pm

Refreshments Served

Free Entry!

Christmas Lights Switch On 6pm

Mince Pies and Glow Stix for Children!

Festive Sing-A- Long with Harrogate Theatre Choir!