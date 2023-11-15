Live music event “Through the Decades” is looking for support

Ella Fielding is a 3rd year University student at the University of York, studying film and television production – and is currently planning a live music event, that she needs support for.

Ella said:

Me and a group of 6 other students are currently in the pre production phase of planning for a multi camera live music tv studio show called “Through the Decades.”

Our show consists of a live talent competition with three rounds (shot over 2-3 days next April time / tbc) focusing on different key genres of music, from glam rock to 90s britpop.

Our contestants have the chance to preform live on a bespoke stage with a talented session / house band and in front of a live audience.

This show is going to be a lot of fun to make and will provide a lot of nostalgia for the audience in a top of the pops style event.

And we would love you to get you involved!