Live music event “Through the Decades” is looking for support

Ella Fielding is a 3rd year University student at the University of York, studying film and television production – and is currently planning a live music event, that she needs support for.
Ella said:
Me and a group of 6 other students are currently in the pre production phase of planning for a multi camera live music tv studio show called “Through the Decades.”
Our show consists of a live talent competition with three rounds (shot over 2-3 days next April time / tbc) focusing on different key genres of music, from glam rock to 90s britpop.
Our contestants have the chance to preform live on a bespoke stage with a talented session / house band and in front of a live audience.
This show is going to be a lot of fun to make and will provide a lot of nostalgia for the audience in a top of the pops style event.
And we would love you to get you involved!
They are currently on the look out for the following / any age:
- A host who can play an instrument / can sing and or is musical
- Judges with a knowledge of music or performance
- Talent / singers to compete
- A live studio audience of music lovers
Ella said:
If you have any ideas of people who would like to get involved, or any further questions please get in touch!
Please email elf560@york.ac.uk if you would like to be involved.