New schedule to be drawn up for Whitby Swing Bridge renovation

The £200,000 future-proofing project on Whitby Swing Bridge has been postponed after the contractor experienced supply chain issues.

The contractor has been unable to resource the specialist materials required to complete the two-week scheme, which was due to begin on Monday (November 20).

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: We are disappointed that the planned works cannot go ahead as scheduled, however, we remain committed to undertaking the essential waterproofing and resurfacing on the swing bridge. Unfortunately, we are not alone, with local authorities across the UK affected by supply chain issues in the current climate. We can’t carry out the works during the winter months so we will aim for spring next year. We will keep the public updated.

The essential works will involve the removal of the existing road surface down to the steel deck. The bridge will then undergo waterproofing and resurfacing, incorporating a lighter coloured surface to reduce heat absorption and expansion of the bridge deck. Repainting is also planned for next year.

The footpaths will be widened to improve safety for pedestrians during busy periods.

The current swing bridge, which spans 75ft, was built in 1908. It links the upper and lower harbour areas and the east and west sides of the town.