Domestic abuse charity IDAS urgent, match-funded Christmas appeal

Domestic abuse charity IDAS (Independent Domestic Abuse Services) is taking part in the UK’s biggest online match-funding campaign, the Big Give Christmas Challenge. They need to raise £20,000 in donations so that they can support all the people in Yorkshire that need their help this Christmas.

Christmas is meant to be the most wonderful time of the year, but for the 3,500 women, men, and children IDAS supports every December, it can be a frightening and isolating time. With your support, IDAS can reach all the victims and survivors of domestic abuse in Yorkshire that urgently need their help.

Each December, the charity sees a surge in calls to their helpline and an increased demand for their specialist services. Although more time at home, increased alcohol consumption and financial pressures are never an excuse for violent or controlling behaviour, abuse often escalates during the festive season. Victims may be trapped at home, more isolated and with less opportunities to report abuse and fewer routes to safety, and school holidays can mean that children are less likely to get the help they need.

IDAS needs to raise £20,000 in 7 days to ensure that they can respond to this urgent situation.

IDAS has been selected to participate in the Big Give Christmas Challenge, the UK’s largest match funding campaign. Every donation made to the Big Give Christmas Challenge from 12pm on Tuesday, 28th November until 12pm on Tuesday, 5th December will be matched, so effectively doubled. One donation, twice the impact.

You can help by donating, and ensure that support is available so victims and survivors of domestic abuse in Yorkshire can escape to safety with their children this Christmas.

A donation of £15 could provide an emergency food parcel for a family in need.

A donation of £30 could provide a counselling session for a child who has been abused.

A donation of £200 could help run our helpline for an hour, so that we can provide life-saving support to anyone experiencing domestic abuse.

A donation of £500 could accommodate a family in one of our emergency refuges for a week.

Emma Poole, Fundraiser at IDAS said: We believe that everyone should be able to live fulfilled lives, free from abuse and violence. With your help we can make this is a reality for those we support today and for future generations. Even a small donation will really make a difference.

What happens during the Christmas Challenge?

Donations made to IDAS’ project via theBigGive.org.uk will be doubled during the campaign. If you would like to support their work this year, you can do so during the Christmas Challenge, when your donation will be doubled and make even more of a difference to the women, men and children who urgently need their help.

What do I need to do?