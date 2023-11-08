Berwins Salon North closes the 2023 season with a look across the generational divide

The final Berwins Salon North of the 2023 series is set to tackle inter-generational relationships, asking if Gen X, Gen Y, Baby Boomers and Millennials have more in common than we might think.

Under the heading ‘Ways to Connect’, Prof. Bobby Duffy, the Director of the Policy Institute, together with food and travel writer Felicity Cloake and lexicographer Dr Sarah Ogilvie, will examine the ways in which people can connect meaningfully across the generations through food, language, and shared experiences.

Voted number six in the ‘Top 100 Things to do in the World’ by GQ magazine, the sixth and final Berwins Salon North of the 2023 season will be held on Thursday 16 November at 7.30pm at Harrogate’s Crown Hotel.

Prof. Duffy will explore whether when we are born determines our attitudes to money, sex, religion, politics and much else, asking is the ‘OK, boomer’ divide real?

Award-winning food and travel writer Felicity Cloake seeks to resolve the most divisive breakfast question ever asked – is red sauce or brown sauce better? – as she bikes across the UK in search of the ultimate Great British Breakfast.

University of Oxford linguist and lexicographer Dr Sarah Ogilvie will reveal what three murderers, Karl Marx’s daughter and a vegetarian vicar have in common, as she shares the unlikely story of the diverse groups of people who came together to create one of the world’s most famous books – the Oxford English Dictionary.

Billed as Harrogate’s own cabaret-style of live TED talks, Berwins Salon North is sponsored by Berwins Solicitors and produced by Harrogate international Festivals.

Sharon Canavar, Harrogate International Festivals’ Chief Executive, said: With topics that everyone can relate to, from the stereotyping of our generations to whether red sauce or brown sauce is better on your bacon sarnie, the sixth and final Salon of the season is set to be another fun and insightful night out, perfect for the post-clubbing generation. I’d like to thank our headline sponsor, Berwins, for their support throughout 2023 and beyond in enhancing Harrogate’s reputation as a northern hub for culture.

Tickets for the event, priced at £17, are available from the Harrogate International Festival website or by calling the Box Office on 01423 562303.

See https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/berwins-salon-north-16-november-2023/