Harrogate company’s success at the Great British Care Awards

Harrogate and Ripon home care company Continued Care is celebrating the success of its team at the Great British Care Awards.

Ten members of staff were regional finalists in a range of categories, with Nichola Noble winning the Care Assessor award and Samantha Leathley highly commended as runner-up in the Frontline Leader award. They will now go forward to the national finals in 2024.

Nichola and Samantha attended a ceremony at the Royal Armouries in Leeds with colleagues Krisztina Bajusz who was shortlisted in the Workforce Development Award; Samantha Harrison, Mike Herrington and Tina Shaw in the Care Innovator Award; Lynda Turner for Dementia Carer, Sharon Kilpatrick for Putting People First; and Samantha Leathley, Emma Ayton and Amanda Ramsay in the Home Care Team Award.

Continued Care’s director Samantha Harrison said: Nichola is once again a worthy winner of her award. Well done to Samantha too, and to all our staff who were nominated. The most special thing about these awards is that the finalists were all put forward by the people they care for and work with.

Nichola joins a long list of winners from Continued Care to pick up a Great British Care Award over the years, including herself, having won the Putting People First award two years ago.

The evening was one of a series of Great British Care Awards regional events held throughout the UK to celebrate excellence in the social care sector.

Family-run Continued Care is rated ‘Outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).