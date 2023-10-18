Harrogate designer bag thefts

Police have issued a CCTV image following a theft in Harrogate town centre.

Nine designer handbags, worth almost £480

A man and a woman entered TK Maxx in Victoria Shopping Centre

10.07am on Thursday 31 August 2023

The man stayed by the exit while the woman selected nine designer handbags, valued at almost £480, and left the shop without paying.

The man had distinctive long hair tied up.

Anyone with any information is asked to email hazel.simms@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC1338 Simms-Williamson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230164126 when passing on information.