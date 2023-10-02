Conservative candidate elected following by-election result

The Conservative party candidate, David Hugill, has become the new member for the Hutton Rudby and Osmotherley seat on North Yorkshire Council.

He took 48.28 per cent of the votes in the by-election onThursday, 28 September 2023).

There was a turnout of 38.92 per cent.

The result was:

Lee Derrick, Yorkshire Party: 27 votes.

David Hugill, Conservative Party: 954 votes.

Allan Shaw Mortimer, Green Party: 243 votes.

Duncan Ross Russell, Lib Dems: 747 votes.

The election was caused through the resignation of the former councillor.

More information on the election and the result can be viewed at: www.northyorks.gov.uk/your-council/elections-and-voting/elections.