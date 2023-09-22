Four arrests for shoplifting in Knaresborough

At just before 1pm on Wednesday 20 September 2023, roads policing officers in Knaresborough were on routine patrol at St James’ Retail Park when they were alerted to a shop theft which had just happened at a nearby store.

A member of the public directed officers to four people who were running from the area.

Police had three detained within five minutes. There was one outstanding suspect and extensive police resource which included a police dog unit, roads policing officers and response officers were sent the area.

One of the officers who was assigned to the search needed to use the bathroom, so he made a quick trip into the nearby McDonalds, and spotted a person who matched the description of the outstanding suspect.

Two men in their 20s, a 19-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of shoplifting.