Harrogate Family law firm secures funding for further growth

Harrogate Family Law has secured a £165,000 loan to support its growth from NPIF – Mercia Debt Finance, which is managed by Mercia and is part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund.

Its team has increased from eight to fifteen in the past two years and has recently moved to larger premises across the road from its previous office in Victoria Avenue, close to the town’s family court. The funding will provide additional working capital to enable it to further expand the team and take on additional casework.

The business covers all areas of family law, specialising in financial settlements on divorce. The practice was founded in 2010 by Andrew Meehan, who had a background working in big law firms, and who continues to lead the business alongside Director, Laura Mounsey.

Andrew, the Managing Director, said: After 13 years in Harrogate, we are now firmly established on the legal landscape and continue to grow on the back of referrals from satisfied clients. A key part of our success lies in our people. Family lawyers not only need legal expertise – because they are dealing with people at some of the difficult times of their lives, they also require emotional intelligence and the ability to think on their feet amidst the pressure of family breakdown. We will continue to grow and build the team while ensuring we choose the right people so we can deliver the best service to our clients.

Andy Clough of Mercia said: Andrew and the team have established a strong track record and are now recognised as one of the leading family law practices in North Yorkshire. Having outgrown its previous home, the firm has now moved to new premises with additional capacity and is set to embark on the next phase of its growth. The funding will support it on that journey.

Debbie Sorby, Senior Manager at British Business Bank, said: Creating new jobs is one of the core objectives of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund, and it is fantastic that this NPIF business loan will help Harrogate Family Law create even more roles off the back of two great years for the firm. North Yorkshire is clearly thriving and this investment is a reflection that the Fund is successful in reaching companies in need of funding to achieve their growth goals.

Pete Davidson of Redsky Finance provided fundraising advice to the company.

The Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund project is supported financially by the European Union using funding from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020 and the European Investment Bank.