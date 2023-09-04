Women’s business group members share the power of networking

Members of a women’s business group have been sharing their networking success stories as they prepare to meet on September 13th following a break over the summer.

Harrogate Ladies Who Latte (LWL) launched in February this year and now has more than 100 members, many of whom have already made valuable connections with each other.

Among them is Emma Mifsud, an insolvency practitioner who connected with accountant and LWL founder Carol Beeley. Emma said: “The power of networking! An LWL meeting led to coffee with Carol, who introduced me to one of her colleagues which led to a new client.”

Branding photographer Angela Stubbs, meanwhile, met life coach Janie Waring at her first meeting and the two have not only recommended each other’s businesses but also become personal friends.

Angela said: I’m so grateful to LWL for bringing some amazing women into my life. We’ve connected not just with business cards but on that really personal level that is forgotten at so many other networking events.

Harrogate LWL is free to attend and is open to all women in employment or running their own business. It is part of a nationwide network offering a professional yet informal space for women to find support, inspiration and confidence to drive their ambitions and business forward.

Business consultant Sarah Shaw, who founded LWL with Carol, said: We’ve had an incredible response so far, and it’s wonderful to hear some of the fantastic outcomes from connections made in the group. We can’t wait to get going again and would love to see new faces alongside our current members.

Carol added: We’re a friendly bunch meeting in a relaxed setting, with no pressure to sell yourself or your business. If you’ve always been nervous about networking, or are looking to meet like-minded working women, please do come along. Who knows what opportunities it will bring!

Meetings are held between 9.30am and 11.30am on the second Wednesday of every month at Lilypad Restaurant on Kings Road. It is a drop-in event with no pre-registration, with those who attend then invited to join a closed Facebook community for further promotion and networking opportunities.

For more information visit https://www.ladieswholatte.com/