Jeremy Sivi joins Harrogate Town from Middlesborough

Harrogate Town AFC have confirmed the deadline day signing of Middlesbrough forward Jeremy Sivi on loan until January.

The 21-year-old started his career at Leyton Orient, before signing a professional contract with Boro in May 2023.

The London born attacker scored five goals in 12 appearances for Boro’s Under-21s in 2022/23, before signing an extended deal in May 2023.

Simon Weaver added: He’s a tall, wide forward that is blessed with pace and trickery and can score goals, so we’re really excited about bringing him in. That vitality that these lads seem to bring with a point to prove coming into senior football, he has bags of talent and athleticism, hopefully we can provide him with a stage to showcase his talents. He’s going to be surrounded by good people at the club that want to help him, we think he’ll relish playing for points and get excited about playing men’s football where the pressure is on and the crowds are loud.

Loan deal is subject to EFL approval.