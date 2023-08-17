Conservative Station Gateway Scheme Failure: Money must be kept in Harrogate say Lib Dems

Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate, Tom Gordon, has slammed the Conservative bosses at North Yorkshire Council over the latest in the Station Gateway scheme fiasco.

It has been announced the scheme has been pulled after the Council received legal advice with regards to a judicial challenge to the scheme.

This comes after earlier this year it was uncovered that the Council had spent £2 million on consultants on the Gateway project.

The Liberal Democrats are calling for the money that was due to be invested into this scheme to be ring fenced for future projects in Harrogate, that have the support of local residents and businesses.