Harrogate Transport Update – Planes, Trains & Buses

Harrogate’s businesses depend on reliable transport services both locally and long distance. This meeting will hear from senior representatives of the main public transport companies serving Harrogate, namely: Harrogate Bus Company, Northern Railway, LNER and Leeds Bradford Airport.

This meeting is open to members of the Harrogate Chamber of Trade and Commerce, the Harrogate Line Supporters Group, and individuals can attend as a guest.

Please go to the Harrogate Chamber web site to register on www.harrogatechamber.co.uk/events

Brian Dunsby of the Harrogate Line Supporters Group: This is the first time for several years that we have had a comprehensive Transport Update meeting, with the leaders of the bus services, local trains, London trains and Leeds Bradford airport all speaking about their future plans.

TRANSDEV/HARROGATE BUS COMPANY by Henri Rohard, recently appointed Managing Director

Henri will cover a presentation on one of Transdev Blazefield Key 2024 projects which is the electrification of The Harrogate Bus Company and on Zero Emission Buses development in the UK.

He has been with Transdev for 16 years and has spent the last 7 years in Chile as Commercial Director and before that had roles in China and in France. Henri is now based at our offices in Starbeck.

NORTHERN RAILWAY by Tony Baxter, Regional Director East for the past 3 years

Tony will cover ‘State of the Railway’ post COVID (customer recovery, buying habits, touch on IR), and a look ahead on both Northern and wider industry – covering rolling stock strategy , government investment, stations, reform, GBR etc., plus an update on the outcome of current rail industry consultation regarding Ticket Office closures.

LNER London North Eastern Railway by David Flesher, Commercial Director for the past 3.5 years

David will talk about work to ensure LNER continues to lead the industry and transform for the future to deliver the ambitions of this business, our industry, and the communities and destinations we serve.​

LEEDS BRADFORD AIRPORT by Vincent Hodder, Chief Executive Officer for the past 2.5 years

Vincent will cover the role of the airport in the local economy; airport performance; development plans; and sustainable aviation.

Questions are invited in advance from Chamber members and guests.