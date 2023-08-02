Harrogate MP “surprised and disappointed” on the decision by North Yorkshire Police to not support Remembrance Day

Andrew Jones MP has said he is surprised and disappointed that North Yorkshire Police have refused to support the Remembrance Day events in Knaresborough.

The Knaresborough Branch of the Royal British Legion received a letter from an assistant Chief Constable of North Yorkshire Police informing the Branch that North Yorkshire Police will no longer provide the Traffic Management function for Knaresborough’s Remembrance Day Parade on Remembrance Sundays as the force needs to make sure Police resources remain focused on tackling crime and anti-social behaviour.