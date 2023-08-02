Harrogate MP “surprised and disappointed” on the decision by North Yorkshire Police to not support Remembrance Day

Andrew Jones MP has said he is surprised and disappointed that North Yorkshire Police have refused to support the Remembrance Day events in Knaresborough.
The Knaresborough Branch of the Royal British Legion received a letter from an assistant Chief Constable of North Yorkshire Police informing the Branch that North Yorkshire Police will no longer provide the Traffic Management function for Knaresborough’s Remembrance Day Parade on Remembrance Sundays as the force needs to make sure Police resources remain focused on tackling crime and anti-social behaviour.
Andrew Jones, MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, commented:
This decision from North Yorkshire Police has taken everyone by surprise. I am both surprised and disappointed.
Remembrance Day and the events which take place right across our country to commemorate it are important landmarks in our civic and community life as we come together to remember, to give thanks to those whose sacrifice gave us our freedoms and we pledge never to forget.
I am very supportive of remembrance parades as part of those events. Every year in Harrogate, Knaresborough, Starbeck and further afield hundreds line the streets to watch parades to war memorials. Simply put, it is part of the fabric and tradition of our community remembrance.
I have contacted Zoë Metcalfe, Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner asking her to speak with the leadership at North Yorkshire Police and reinstate the force’s assistance with closing roads to allow parades to take place.