Police ask for witnesses to Harrogate, Station Parade incident

Harrogate Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a sexual assault that occurred in Harrogate.

At a pizza takeaway shop on lower Station Parade in Harrogate

2.30am on Saturday 29 July 2023

A woman was approached by a man who has offered her money for sex, tried to kiss her and has then sexually assaulted her by grabbing her over her clothing.

A man in his forties has been arrested in relation to the allegation of sexual assault and has been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Officers would particularly like to speak with two men who were not involved but were in the pizza shop at the time the assault took place.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Michael.crawshaw@northyorkshire.police.uk

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Michael Crawshaw.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230141013.