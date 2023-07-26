Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) assaulted in Knaresborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about an assault on a .

The incident happened in Knaresborough’s Market Square at around 3pm on Tuesday 25 July 2023.

A young man, who was arrested for assaulting the PCSO, has now been released on police bail whilst further enquiries are conducted.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or any footage that could help with this investigation.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email holly.nicholls@northyorkshire.police.uk

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Holly Nicholls.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230138428.