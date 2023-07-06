Harrogate station ticket office: no change in new plan

Rail companies are looking to close ticket offices following a sustained fall in the numbers of people using them. Harrogate MP, Andrew Jones, has contacted Northern Trains to confirm that Harrogate station is not one of those affected by the plans.

Andrew commented: Rail companies are looking at this as the numbers of people purchasing tickets in person has plummeted with the rise of online booking and user-friendly electronic terminals at stations. All the plans are subject to consultation. I have though confirmed with Northern this morning that Harrogate station will be retaining its ticket office as well as the electronic terminals which were installed a few years ago. I am sure this will be welcome news to passengers who value the ability to buy tickets face-to-face.

Stations affected by the new arrangements will see new ‘journey makers’ available to help people with purchasing tickets using the in-station terminals or helping them buy tickets on their mobile phones.

Consultation on the changes will run from 5 July to 28 July 2023. Consultation documents are available at https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/consultation-2023