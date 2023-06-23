Tribute to man who died in Harrogate collision

The family of a man who died in a collision near Harrogate have paid tribute to him.

The collision occurred at about 1.20am on Sunday 18 June 2023 on the A61 Harrogate Road at Dunkeswick. It involved a grey BMW 3 Series and a black Peugeot Partner taxi.

The driver of the Peugeot, 45-year-old Masum Miah, from Shipley, sadly died at the scene.

His wife Ambia said: With a heavy, broken heart I will have to say Allah Hafiz (goodbye) to you. I can’t ever accept the hard reality of losing you in this tragic, sudden crash. I can’t promise you I’ll be okay, but I promise I will bring our kids up the way we planned together. You’ll always be missed because of the way you were humble, funny, loving, caring, and most of all a wonderful husband and father. ‘For sure it is God who created us and to him we shall return.’ You have gone, but will never be forgotten. May you rest in peace and our next meeting will be in Jannah. In Sha Allah.

North Yorkshire Police are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have seen the collision or who may have any dashcam footage of the collision or the vehicles prior to the incident, to come forward.

Anyone with information or footage is urged to preserve the footage and contact 101, select option 2 and ask for Steve Hawkins.

Alternatively, you can email DC 55 Steve Hawkins on Steve.Hawkins@northyorkshire.police.uk

Please quote reference number 12230111568 when passing information.