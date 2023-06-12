The Great Knaresborough Bed Race 2022 North Yorkshire UK

Great Knaresborough Bed Race 2023 – Results, runners and riders

The category fastest team winners in 2023 Bed Race:

Fastest – GH Brooks
Fastest Female – Ripon Runners Ladies
Fastest Mixed – Parkrunners
Fastest Male Non Club – GH Brooks 2
Fastest Female Non-Club – Welly Wheelettes
Fastest Mixed Non-Club – Parkrunners
Fastest Male Junior – Nidd Valley Juniors
Fastest Mixed Junior – Nidd Valley Juniors Mixed Team
Fastest New Team – Nidd Valley Juniors Mixed Team

Best Dressed Bed – The Rocket Men
Second          Nidd Valley Men
Third               Juggernauts
Special commendations to 1st Scriven Scouts, Harrogate Town AFC Community Foundation, Knaresborough Silver Band, Henchshaws, and Stockeld Stags.

Environmental award – HOPS (presented to the team whose decorations best embody environmental virtues.

Hiscoe Trophy for contribution to Bed Race – Jenny Burton

 

Times and Finishers

Position

Name

Category

Time

1

GH Brooks Men

MF

0:13:05

2

Ripon Runners Men

MFC

0:13:23

3

GH Brooks 2

MF

0:14:29

4

Early Bird Run Crew Harrogate

MF

0:15:05

5

The Half Moon

MF

0:15:17

6

Nidd Valley Men

MFC

0:15:20

7

Nidd Valley Junior Runners

MJFC

0:15:20

8

Welly Wheelers

MF

0:15:28

9

The Forest School

MF

0:15:43

10

Riverside Runners

MF

0:16:18

11

Harrogate Harriers Grumpy Old Folk

MFC

0:16:31

12

Park Runners

XF

0:16:56

13

Stockeld Stags

MF

0:17:13

14

Knaresborough Rugby Club

MF

0:17:20

15

Welly Wheeners

XF

0:17:36

16

Guardian Alarms

MF

0:17:48

17

Consultio / Consultius

MF

0:17:58

18

St John Fisher’s Catholic High School

MF

0:18:08

19

Blue Bullet Flyers

MFC

0:18:10

20

Nidd Valley Mixed Junior Runners

XNJFC

0:18:18

21

Run, Forrest, Run!

MNF

0:18:36

22

Raworth Solicitors

ME

0:18:37

23

Scotton Scorchers

MF

0:18:38

24

Brimhams Active

MF

0:18:40

25

Monkton Meanderers

XE

0:18:50

26

Ripon Runners Ladies

FFC

0:18:50

27

Harrogate Town Afc Community Foundation

XE

0:18:51

28

Nidd Valley Clownettes

FFC

0:18:57

29

Hacs1

ME

0:19:06

30

Piccadilly Players

MF

0:19:12

31

Knaresborough Striders Ladies

FFC

0:19:16

32

1st Knaresborough Scouts

ME

0:19:28

33

The Wanderers

XE

0:19:47

34

The Rocket Men

MF

0:19:48

35

Nidd Valley Show Girls

FFC

0:20:16

36

King James’s School (6th Form)

MNE

0:20:17

37

Piston Broke

XE

0:20:25

38

Knaresborough Revolution

MF

0:20:30

39

Welley Wheelettes

FF

0:20:31

40

Foksj B Team

XE

0:20:32

41

Dmfitness

XE

0:21:01

42

Foksj A Team

XE

0:21:19

43

Aspin Avengers

XE

0:21:19

44

Aspin Owls

XE

0:21:27

45

Piccadilly Plodders

XE

0:21:33

46

1st Scriven Scouts Sponsored By Thalia

XJE

0:21:49

47

Schofield Fitness

ME

0:21:56

48

Knaresborough Silver Band

MJE

0:22:06

49

Hacs2

ME

0:22:13

50

Kjs Year 10

MNJE

0:22:17

51

Saint Michael’s Hospice

XE

0:22:19

52

Hgs Science

XF

0:22:32

53

Morrisons

XE

0:22:40

54

Fountains Abbey And Brimham Rocks

XE

0:22:52

55

Scrambled Legs

ME

0:22:52

56

Henchshaws

XE

0:22:56

57

Tewit Youth Band

XJE

0:22:59

58

Knaresborough Striders Joggers

XNEC

0:23:06

59

Welly Warriors

MF

0:23:09

60

Harrogate Roundtable

ME

0:23:12

61

Harrogate Symphony Orchestra

XE

0:23:12

62

Turner’s Tearaways

ME

0:23:17

63

Feather Smailes Scales

XNF

0:23:36

64

Meadowside Maidens

XE

0:23:52

65

Make It Wild

XE

0:23:54

66

Knaresborough Air Cadets

XJE

0:24:03

67

All Saints Primary School, Kirkby Overblow

XNE

0:24:11

68

Aspin Angels

XE

0:24:13

69

Scared Sheetless

ME

0:24:31

70

Meadowside Malingers

XE

0:24:37

71

Menwith Hill

XE

0:24:38

72

Juggernauts

XE

0:25:16

73

Taylors

XE

0:25:22

74

Live For Today

XE

0:25:36

75

North Yorkshire Horizons

XE

0:26:02

76

Northern Monk

XE

0:26:03

77

Mogs

FE

0:26:05

78

Rhs Harlow Carr

XE

0:26:15

79

Bedder Late Than Never

XE

0:26:27

80

Switalskis

FNE

0:26:35

81

Ain’t Nothing But A Work Crew

ME

0:26:57

82

Hops

XE

0:27:01

83

The Hookstone Chasers

XNE

0:27:03

84

Armed Forces Fitness (aff)

XE

0.27.04

85

The Lightfoot Light Feet

XE

0.27.22

