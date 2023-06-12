Great Knaresborough Bed Race 2023 – Results, runners and riders

The category fastest team winners in 2023 Bed Race:

Fastest – GH Brooks

Fastest Female – Ripon Runners Ladies

Fastest Mixed – Parkrunners

Fastest Male Non Club – GH Brooks 2

Fastest Female Non-Club – Welly Wheelettes

Fastest Mixed Non-Club – Parkrunners

Fastest Male Junior – Nidd Valley Juniors

Fastest Mixed Junior – Nidd Valley Juniors Mixed Team

Fastest New Team – Nidd Valley Juniors Mixed Team

Best Dressed Bed – The Rocket Men

Second Nidd Valley Men

Third Juggernauts

Special commendations to 1st Scriven Scouts, Harrogate Town AFC Community Foundation, Knaresborough Silver Band, Henchshaws, and Stockeld Stags.

Environmental award – HOPS (presented to the team whose decorations best embody environmental virtues.

Hiscoe Trophy for contribution to Bed Race – Jenny Burton

Times and Finishers