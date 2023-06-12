Great Knaresborough Bed Race 2023 – Results, runners and riders

The category fastest team winners in 2023 Bed Race:
Fastest – GH Brooks
Fastest Female – Ripon Runners Ladies
Fastest Mixed – Parkrunners
Fastest Male Non Club – GH Brooks 2
Fastest Female Non-Club – Welly Wheelettes
Fastest Mixed Non-Club – Parkrunners
Fastest Male Junior – Nidd Valley Juniors
Fastest Mixed Junior – Nidd Valley Juniors Mixed Team
Fastest New Team – Nidd Valley Juniors Mixed Team
Best Dressed Bed – The Rocket Men
Second Nidd Valley Men
Third Juggernauts
Special commendations to 1st Scriven Scouts, Harrogate Town AFC Community Foundation, Knaresborough Silver Band, Henchshaws, and Stockeld Stags.
Environmental award – HOPS (presented to the team whose decorations best embody environmental virtues.
Hiscoe Trophy for contribution to Bed Race – Jenny Burton
Times and Finishers
Position
Name
Category
Time
1
GH Brooks Men
MF
0:13:05
2
Ripon Runners Men
MFC
0:13:23
3
GH Brooks 2
MF
0:14:29
4
Early Bird Run Crew Harrogate
MF
0:15:05
5
The Half Moon
MF
0:15:17
6
Nidd Valley Men
MFC
0:15:20
7
Nidd Valley Junior Runners
MJFC
0:15:20
8
Welly Wheelers
MF
0:15:28
9
The Forest School
MF
0:15:43
10
Riverside Runners
MF
0:16:18
11
Harrogate Harriers Grumpy Old Folk
MFC
0:16:31
12
Park Runners
XF
0:16:56
13
Stockeld Stags
MF
0:17:13
14
Knaresborough Rugby Club
MF
0:17:20
15
Welly Wheeners
XF
0:17:36
16
Guardian Alarms
MF
0:17:48
17
Consultio / Consultius
MF
0:17:58
18
St John Fisher’s Catholic High School
MF
0:18:08
19
Blue Bullet Flyers
MFC
0:18:10
20
Nidd Valley Mixed Junior Runners
XNJFC
0:18:18
21
Run, Forrest, Run!
MNF
0:18:36
22
Raworth Solicitors
ME
0:18:37
23
Scotton Scorchers
MF
0:18:38
24
Brimhams Active
MF
0:18:40
25
Monkton Meanderers
XE
0:18:50
26
Ripon Runners Ladies
FFC
0:18:50
27
Harrogate Town Afc Community Foundation
XE
0:18:51
28
Nidd Valley Clownettes
FFC
0:18:57
29
Hacs1
ME
0:19:06
30
Piccadilly Players
MF
0:19:12
31
Knaresborough Striders Ladies
FFC
0:19:16
32
1st Knaresborough Scouts
ME
0:19:28
33
The Wanderers
XE
0:19:47
34
The Rocket Men
MF
0:19:48
35
Nidd Valley Show Girls
FFC
0:20:16
36
King James’s School (6th Form)
MNE
0:20:17
37
Piston Broke
XE
0:20:25
38
Knaresborough Revolution
MF
0:20:30
39
Welley Wheelettes
FF
0:20:31
40
Foksj B Team
XE
0:20:32
41
Dmfitness
XE
0:21:01
42
Foksj A Team
XE
0:21:19
43
Aspin Avengers
XE
0:21:19
44
Aspin Owls
XE
0:21:27
45
Piccadilly Plodders
XE
0:21:33
46
1st Scriven Scouts Sponsored By Thalia
XJE
0:21:49
47
Schofield Fitness
ME
0:21:56
48
Knaresborough Silver Band
MJE
0:22:06
49
Hacs2
ME
0:22:13
50
Kjs Year 10
MNJE
0:22:17
51
Saint Michael’s Hospice
XE
0:22:19
52
Hgs Science
XF
0:22:32
53
Morrisons
XE
0:22:40
54
Fountains Abbey And Brimham Rocks
XE
0:22:52
55
Scrambled Legs
ME
0:22:52
56
Henchshaws
XE
0:22:56
57
Tewit Youth Band
XJE
0:22:59
58
Knaresborough Striders Joggers
XNEC
0:23:06
59
Welly Warriors
MF
0:23:09
60
Harrogate Roundtable
ME
0:23:12
61
Harrogate Symphony Orchestra
XE
0:23:12
62
Turner’s Tearaways
ME
0:23:17
63
Feather Smailes Scales
XNF
0:23:36
64
Meadowside Maidens
XE
0:23:52
65
Make It Wild
XE
0:23:54
66
Knaresborough Air Cadets
XJE
0:24:03
67
All Saints Primary School, Kirkby Overblow
XNE
0:24:11
68
Aspin Angels
XE
0:24:13
69
Scared Sheetless
ME
0:24:31
70
Meadowside Malingers
XE
0:24:37
71
Menwith Hill
XE
0:24:38
72
Juggernauts
XE
0:25:16
73
Taylors
XE
0:25:22
74
Live For Today
XE
0:25:36
75
North Yorkshire Horizons
XE
0:26:02
76
Northern Monk
XE
0:26:03
77
Mogs
FE
0:26:05
78
Rhs Harlow Carr
XE
0:26:15
79
Bedder Late Than Never
XE
0:26:27
80
Switalskis
FNE
0:26:35
81
Ain’t Nothing But A Work Crew
ME
0:26:57
82
Hops
XE
0:27:01
83
The Hookstone Chasers
XNE
0:27:03
84
Armed Forces Fitness (aff)
XE
0.27.04
85
The Lightfoot Light Feet
XE
0.27.22