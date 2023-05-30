Harrogate Town AFC signing of Matty Daly on a permanent transfer

Harrogate Town AFC have announced the signing of Matty Daly on a permanent transfer.

Daly returns to the club, having spent the entire 2022/23 season on loan from Huddersfield at The EnviroVent Stadium.

The club’s first signing of the Summer transfer window made the perfect start to life at Town, registering a goal and an assist on his debut during a 3-0 win over Swindon Town on the opening day of the season.

Daly’s fine form continued with the opening goal in a 2-0 win away at Gillingham, before a productive period in front of goal saw the attacking midfielder score in four consecutive games, against Tranmere, Walsall and Wimbledon before a memorable winner away at former club Bradford City secured Harrogate’s place in the Emirates FA Cup Second Round.

An unfortunate injury at the end of November put an end to the 22-year-old’s run in the team, but Daly was soon back in the goals with another match winning effort, this time securing a vital three points against Barrow.

Daly would end his first season at The EnviroVent Stadium with eight goals to his name, and returns for the 2023/24 season, signing a two-year dear deal with the club.

Daly said: I am really happy to join the club on a permanent deal. Last year, I really enjoyed my football playing here. There was a real togetherness and that made it a great dressing room to be a part of. The Gaffer and Thirs allowed me to express myself. They wanted me to contribute with goals and assists which helped to get the best out of me. Looking ahead to next season, it’s all about developing on the positives of the last campaign, both for me personally and for the club. I can’t wait to get going.”

The midfielder will become our new number 10.