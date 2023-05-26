Newly elected councillor Tony Randerson with returning officer Richard Flinton
Eastfield Division, Scarborough results – low turnout and taken by an independent

Tony Randerson has taken the seat for Eastfield Division, Scarborough.

Randerson announced his resignation from the newly-formed authority as well as the Labour Party on 3 April 2023 – he said he had concerns about the party’s direction and leadership under Sir Keir Starmer.

  • Vacant Seats: 1
  • Electorate: 4876
  • Turnout: 22.09%

Scarborough, North Yorkshire
Election of a North Yorkshire Councillor for Eastfield Division on Thursday 25 May 2023

  • BATTS, Eric The Conservative Party, Candidate – 69
  • FORBES, William Edward, The Green Party –  19
  • RANDERSON, Anthony Jack  –  499 (Elected)
  • THOMPSON, David Charles Labour Party169
  • THORNE, Timothy Barry –  Independent 39
  • WILLETT, Erica Danielle Liberal Democrat 281

