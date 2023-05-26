Eastfield Division, Scarborough results – low turnout and taken by an independent

Tony Randerson has taken the seat for Eastfield Division, Scarborough.
Randerson announced his resignation from the newly-formed authority as well as the Labour Party on 3 April 2023 – he said he had concerns about the party’s direction and leadership under Sir Keir Starmer.
- Vacant Seats: 1
- Electorate: 4876
- Turnout: 22.09%
Scarborough, North Yorkshire
Election of a North Yorkshire Councillor for Eastfield Division on Thursday 25 May 2023
- BATTS, Eric The Conservative Party, Candidate – 69
- FORBES, William Edward, The Green Party – 19
- RANDERSON, Anthony Jack – 499 (Elected)
- THOMPSON, David Charles Labour Party – 169
- THORNE, Timothy Barry – Independent 39
- WILLETT, Erica Danielle Liberal Democrat 281