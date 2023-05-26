Eastfield Division, Scarborough results – low turnout and taken by an independent

Tony Randerson has taken the seat for Eastfield Division, Scarborough.

Randerson announced his resignation from the newly-formed authority as well as the Labour Party on 3 April 2023 – he said he had concerns about the party’s direction and leadership under Sir Keir Starmer.

Vacant Seats: 1

Electorate: 4876

Turnout: 22.09 %

Scarborough, North Yorkshire

Election of a North Yorkshire Councillor for Eastfield Division on Thursday 25 May 2023