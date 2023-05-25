Bed Race goes global again!

The Knaresborough bed race is once again set to reach a wider audience than just North Yorkshire. Following on from coverage of the race being screened on Chinese national television in 2022, organisers Knaresborough Lions were contacted by French station TV3 who are planning to send a crew to this year’s event. The channel features a travel show called ‘Faut pas rêver’ and it was felt that the madcap nature of the day and the area’s beautiful scenery would make a winning combination for French viewers, as they follow two teams in the build up to the event and on the day itself.

Bed Race President Martin Brock is delighted with the global coverage: When we asked the teams if they would interested in helping out, we instantly had half a dozen volunteers which was no surprise as we know how brilliant our participants are. The publicity for the event, the Lions and the town will be amazing and I am looking forward to practising my French too, although I hope they don’t struggle too much with my accent!

However, European interest for 2023 is not limited to France. Dutch website Cool Britannia is writing about the event to encourage more visitors from the Netherlands to visit the area, so it might be ‘Goededag!’ or ‘Bonjour!’ to our spectators as well as ‘Ey Up!’

This year’s bed race takes place on Saturday June 10th, with the fancy dress parade through the town from 1pm and the race from 3pm.

Full details of all bed race happenings can be found at https://www.bedrace.co.uk/