Serious collision on A1(M) near Boroughbridge

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious road traffic collision that occurred on the

A1(M) north bound carriageway at Boroughbridge

At around 10.20pm on Monday 8 May 2023

Involved a blue BMW 1 Series and a white Vauxhall Astra

Fire and ambulance services also attended, and the road was closed to allow emergency services to attend to the incident.

The driver and two passengers who were travelling in the Astra van received non-life threatening injuries which required hospital treatment. The BMW driver was unharmed.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or anyone who recalls seeing either vehicle prior to the collision to contact them. They particularly like to speak to anyone who captured dashcam footage.

If you can help the investigation, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Chris Storey. You can also email chris.storey@northyorkshire.police.uk

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230082433.