Harrogate 17 Rotherham Titans 45

This was very much a one-sided game, especially when Rotherham led 38 – 0 shortly into the second half. Although Harrogate rallied, Rotherham was comfortable winners at the end.

Rotherham should have scored in the 3rd minute when Jack Hedley ran half the length of the field, crossed the try-line, but was prevented from scoring by Harrogate’s cover tackle. Their first try however came in the 15th minute when Zac Poole scored the first of his three tries. His second came in the 22nd minute, and was converted by Sam Veall.

Rotherham’s forward power brought their third through Gareth Denman, before Luckas Sableman-Blue broke down the left hand side for their bonus point try before half-time, converted by Veall.

Rotherham thought they had scored immediately after half time, but this was erased through the concession of a penalty. They did not have to wait long however to extend their lead, with 2 tries, both converted, coming within 6 minutes. Firstly, Matt Challinor went over, and then Poole completed his hat-trick when he broke through in midfield.

Harrogate did get on the scoreboard when Will Yates scored, converted by Tom Steene. A second try followed when Harrison Walker went over following Harrogate’s best move of the match, running the ball from their own 22.

Rotherham wasn’t finished and their forward power resulted in a final try for Harry Dunne, converted by Veall.

Nonetheless, Harrogate had the last word when Sam Brady crashed over in the final minute.

Unfortunately, news that Blaydon had secured a bonus point in their loss against Hull Ionians condemned Gate to a bottom of the table finish ahead of the drop to Level 5 rugby next season in Regional 1 North East.

Teams

Harrogate: Buckley, Scrase, Rawlinson, Yates H, Yates W, Steene, Raubitschek, Percival, Maycock, Baxter, Fenn, Brady (c), Dodds, Hill, Spencer-Jones. Replacements: Elsayed, Jackson, Jones, Walker, Fox.

Rotherham Titans: Taylor, Hedley, Tanumi, Bustin, Sableman-Blue, Dunne, Veall, Capps, Bergmanas, Rylance, Challinor, Nwoshu-Hope, Payne, Godden, Poole (c). Replacements: Kay, Donkor, Denman, Cambier, Tucker.

Referee: Dan Woods (RFU)

Tim Thorley

Harrogate RUFC

25 April 2023