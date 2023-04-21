Consultation on new neighbourhood plan for Pannal and Burn Bridge launched

A six-week consultation on a neighbourhood plan which will guide all future developments in the Pannal and Burn Bridge area near Harrogate is under way.

It is the last chance for anyone to have their say on how the area around the two villages will be shaped going forward.

I can confirm that the press release is a legal obligation on behalf of the local authority in introducing to various required parties (residents / businesses etc) the opportunity to finally consult on the

Parish Council’s two and a half years’ work in pulling together its parish Neighbourhood Plan

Publication is part of a required formal process

If approved, and has been scrutinised by an external inspector, then it could have a bearing and influence on any local authority’s Local Plan

The Pannal and Burn Bridge Neighbourhood Plan, which has been drawn up by the local parish council, is the first such document sent out for consultation by the new North Yorkshire Council. If approved, it will be considered alongside the local plan in all future planning applications.

It has already been the subject of local surveys – but this new consultation is the last before it goes for independent examination.

Those surveys aimed to ensure the plan reflects aspirations and concerns and showed that green area conservation was a prime factor, along with the need to address traffic pollution and parking congestion around the school.

Pannal and Burn Bridge Parish Council Chair, Howard West, said: We realise the villages need to grow, but we trust that any future development will be in keeping with the local area. We want to retain and cherish the rural character of our villages while still catering for our future employment and residential needs. Village protection is at the heart of this plan and we urge people to make sure they have had their say.

Please wait while flipbook is loading. For more related info, FAQs and issues please refer to DearFlip WordPress Flipbook Plugin Help documentation.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for open to business, Cllr Derek Bastiman, said: Neighbourhood plans are an important part of the planning process, allowing communities to help shape their area and therefore guide future developments. North Yorkshire Council has to consult on the plan the parish council has submitted and we are calling on people to express their views before it goes for final examination.

The consultation runs until Wednesday, May 31. The documents and comment forms are available at: https://consult.harrogate.gov.uk/kse/ and representations can be submitted via the portal.

Alternatively, the comment form can be downloaded and comments sent to PlanPolicy.har@northyorks.gov.uk or Planning Policy, North Yorkshire Council, PO Box 787, Harrogate HG1 9RW.

Future updates and information on earlier stages of preparing the plan can be found on our website at www.northyorks.gov.uk/pannalandburnbridgeneighbourhoodplan