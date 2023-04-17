Horticap are getting ready for summer

We popped into Horticap last week, mainly because we like them.

Phil Airey from Horticap said:

We are full of the summer bedding plants, and they will soon start flying out – be the first to get yours!

The students are working hard on the plants, and they will be flying out. They love being in the greenhouses, doing the potting-up.

There has been a lot of development, the cafe is doing really well, and the garden is nearly complete. We have some shrubs to go in, and the perennials.

It’s accessible, now though and the pond is crammed full of tadpoles, soon to be frogs – the nature trail is open too.

Spring comes and everything comes alive.