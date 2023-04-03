Daring amateur dramatic group from Kirkby Overblow who bared all have raised £12,000 for three cancer charities

A daring amateur dramatic group from Kirkby Overblow who bared all have raised a staggering £12,000 for three cancer charities each receiving a total of £4,000.

The Kirkby Overblow Dramatic Society (KODS) who performed the play Calendar Girls between 30th November to 3rd December, 2022 also created their bespoke Kirkby Overblow version of the risqué calendar for 2023. All proceeds for this and the play have been donated to Macmillan Cancer Support, Maggie’s Yorkshire at St James’s University Hospital, Leeds and Blood Cancer UK (formerly Bloodwise).

Claire Mckenzie, the Director of the production and the driving force behind the fundraiser, also posed as Miss April for the calendar: When I was asked to choose a play which we could put on, I was thinking more about what we could take off, this way it would be an attention grabber and it worked thanks to the commitment and bravado of all the cast and crew.

John Fairfield, KODS Chairman said: Calendar Girls has been the most successful charitable performance we have ever produced and we are delighted to see the funds going to such worthy causes.

Regional fundraising members for Blood Cancer UK, Christine Toulson and Sylvia Wilkinson were on hand to accept their cheque, alongside Fiona Gavaghan, Relationship Fundraising Manager from Macmillan Cancer Support and Sam Murphy, Centre Fundraising Organiser from Maggie’s, Yorkshire.

Fiona from Macmillan Cancer Support commented, “Huge thanks and congratulations go to the KODS team for raising this astounding amount. What they have done will change the lives of hundreds of cancer sufferers and their families throughout Yorkshire”.