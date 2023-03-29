Swift action leads to three arrests after Harrogate cars broken into

Three men have been arrested in connection with a two separate reports of vehicle break-ins in the Harrogate area.

In the early hours of this morning (29 March) two Bradford men aged in their 50s were arrested after a Bilton resident spotted suspicious activity on their doorbell camera and a person trying car door handles.

A short time later, officers located a man who matched the description that was passed to officers.

He was in company with a second man and they were both arrested on suspicion of vehicle interference and going equipped for theft.

They are currently in custody for questioning.

In a separate incident on 28 March, a 34-year-old man from Harrogate was arrested in connection with a similar incident that happened in the Yew Tree Lane area on 26 March.

A resident reported a person breaking into their vehicle. The man was arrested on 28 March and has since been charged with theft from a vehicle. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at York Magistrates’ Court today (29 March).