Spring has Sprung in the Pinewoods

Once again, the Pinewoods Conservation Group (PCG) made it a ‘clean sweep’ by taking part in the Great British Spring Clean! Members of the PCG were joined by local volunteers and on this occasion, two North Yorkshire Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) in the form of PCSO Tupling and PCSO Chapman. The two officers who were there on patrol and to discuss some minor issues in the Pinewoods, joined in to make it a real community effort.

Throughout the year members of the PCG and other civic minded members of the public continue to litter pick throughout the Pinewoods to keep it clean, tidy, and safe for all visitors to enjoy. This year a concerted effort is being made to educate visitors to the dangers of lighting fires, leaving litter, and damaging the woodland thereby endangering the wildlife. The simple message is, leave no trace of your visit, if you brought anything, take it away with you.

New committee member Wally Wallace who helped organise the event said: Litter is a constant issue for us, but with the help of wonderful volunteers and events such as this, the charity is able to keep the woods clean and tidy. However, if people used the various litter bins we have or took their litter home, such events wouldn’t be needed.

The PCG with help and support from the Council, North Yorkshire Police and the North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service will continue to maintain and preserve the beauty of the Pinewoods.

If you want to know more or to join, please visit the Pinewoods Conservation Group website at http://www.pinewoodsconservationgroup.org.uk