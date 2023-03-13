Witness appeal after teenage boy robbed on The Stray

Police in Harrogate are appealing for witnesses and information after a 15-year-old boy was robbed on The Stray.

It happened on Milton Way between 6.30pm and 8.30pm on Saturday (11 March) and involved two suspects who stole the victim’s beige tote bag containing spare clothes, a black North Face puffer jacket and wireless headphones.

The boy did not suffer any injuries but was left very shaken by the incident.

Witnesses or anyone who recalls suspicious behaviour in the area on Saturday evening are urged to come forward.

The suspects are described as men, around 6ft tall, muscly builds, dark clothing including black puffer jackets with furry hoods, and both were wearing balaclavas.

They ran off towards the Tewit Well area of Leeds Road.

If you can assist the investigation please email elizabeth.parry@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Elizabeth Parry.