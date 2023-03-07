Seb Mitchell who died following Claro Road incident in Harrogate
Family tribute to Seb Mitchell who died following Claro Road incident in Harrogate

Seb Mitchel, aged 17, died following an incident, on Claro Road in Harrogate.

He died in hospital on 21 February 2023 following the incident on 19 February 2023.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear in court.

The family of Seb Mitchell, the 17-year-old boy who died following an incident in Claro Road, Harrogate, have issued a photograph and the following tribute to Seb:

Seb was our beautiful, funny, talented boy.

There are no words to describe how we feel now that he has been so cruelly taken from us.

We will carry him in our hearts forever.

