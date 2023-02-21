New pet crematorium in Harrogate now open

Harrogate Borough Council has opened a new pet crematorium on Wetherby Road in Harrogate, in a building near to the existing council buildings
It costs £72 for small animals, from £85 for cats and from £115 for dogs.
Councillor Sam Gibbs, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for environment, waste reduction and recycling, said:
Pets are like part of the family and they deserve an ending with dignity and respect, just like humans.
The new pet crematorium will provide the most sympathetic setting for people to say goodbye to their pets.
This service will also provide people, as well as veterinary surgeries, a local, trusted and reliable pet cremation service – operated by experts in bereavements.