Knaresborough Lions present two Melvin Jones Fellowship Awards

Two Knaresborough Lions, Lisa Swiers and Bob Godsell, were presented with the Melvin Jones Fellowship at the club’s Charter Dinner on 11 February.

The Fellowship is one of the highest award in the international Lions Clubs movement and rewards recipients for outstanding service to the club and their wider community.

Both have served the club in a wide capacity, with Lisa taking a particular focus on welfare and Bob organising a number of activities, most recently the club’s Christmas market and sleigh collections. He is also a past President of the club. The Charter Dinner was held to celebrate the 36th anniversary of the Knaresborough club’s formation in 1987.

.