Harrogate Town AFC Hall of Fame Launched at Cedar Court Hotel

Harrogate Town AFC officially launched their Hall of Fame on Thursday 9th February at Cedar Court Hotel.

The event was attended by over 100 people, including representatives from the 11 initial inductees, the Hall of Fame committee and club representatives including Chairman Irving Weaver and First Team Manager Simon Weaver.

Representatives of the eleven inductees and their families were honoured with a framed image and information about the huge input they all individually contributed to making the football club develop and grow.

On officially unveiling the Hall of Fame, Simon Weaver commented: The stories we have heard from the likes of George Dunnington and all 11 inductees has given us all a chance to progress the club to where it is now and into the modern day era of Harrogate Town. Without these people we would be nowhere near where we are now, so it’s a big thank you from me. It’s very important we show the current players the work people before them have put in, so they can acknowledge the role of some significant people in the history of Harrogate Town.

One of the 11 inductees on the night, Lloyd Kerry, shared his pride at being included: My wife and children are here with me tonight and it was great to meet with the families of the other nominees. My little lad plays football and hopefully he looks at an achievement like this and is proud of me. I am really honoured and it’s a privilege to be put in that category. It was a special feeling when I found out I had been nominated. I have been a part of some really successful teams and I have no doubt that several of my teammates will be a part of the hall of fame in the not too distant future.

Supporters will shortly be able to have their say on the 12th inductee into the Hall of Fame, with a vote set to take place. After the initial 12 inductees are finalised, another two members will be inducted each season.

The Hall of Fame was launched to recognise the individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the club over our proud 108-year history.

Chaired by supporter Bernard Higgins, the Hall of Fame committee consists of a diverse group of Harrogate Town supporters representing different areas of the club, from the Independent Supporters Club to the Supporters Trust and Club Officials.

Higgins added: Being involved in the inaugural Harrogate Town AFC Hall of Fame Committee as Chairman has been an honour and privilege. Everyone on the committee has been very helpful and supportive. Phil Harrison, the club’s historian has played a major role in identifying those individuals at the club who have worked tirelessly over the past 100 years to make it a success in the Harrogate community.

It was a very moving evening spent celebrating some incredibly inspiring individuals and their families and we look forward to the supporters selecting the 12th man in the near future.”

For more information visit https://www.harrogatetownafc.com/the-club/hall-of-fame-(1)/