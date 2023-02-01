The Old Swan Hotel supports the Yorkshire Air Ambulance

Generous vistors and guests at The Old Swan Hotel, the famous Victorian hotel situated in the heart of Harrogate, helped raise just under £500 in aid of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance over the festive and New Year period.

David Ritson, General Manager at The Old Swan, said:

I’d like to thank all our guests for their generosity over the Christmas and New Year period.

We asked for any spare change or coins at our coat check, and it’s so great to see the community dig into their pockets, especially in these uncertain times, for such a fantastic local charity that does such amazing work.