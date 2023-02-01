Overturned tanker on A1 at South Milford

Emergency services are currently at the scene of an overturned HGV tanker on the A1 at junction 42 near South Milford. It is reported that the vehicle is blocking both north and southbound lanes.

Due to potential hazardous material leaking from the vehicle, motorists who are caught in traffic on the A1 are advised to stay in their vehicles and keep their windows closed while emergency services deal with the situation.

Anyone planning to travel along this section of the A1 is advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

NYP-01022023-0076

Issued Wednesday 1 February 2023 09:00