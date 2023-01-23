New women’s business group

A new group is launching in Harrogate next month to offer professional support and friendship in a relaxed environment to working women in the area.

Part of the nationwide Ladies Who Latte (LWL) network, the group is free to attend and open to all women who are in employment, own a business or are starting a business.

The group will meet at Lilypad Restaurant on Kings Road between 9.30am and 11.30am on the second Wednesday of every month, with the first event on February 8th. It is being led by Carol Beeley, director of On The Spot Accountants, and Sarah Shaw, a European strategy consultant with WEConnect International.

Sessions are professional yet informal. There are no speakers, no membership fees, no agenda, and no pitches or presentations.

Sarah said: If you’ve always been nervous about networking, or are looking to meet like-minded working women in an open and relaxed setting, please do come along. Even if you can only spare half an hour to drop by for a quick coffee, you’ll be given a warm welcome.

LWL is for women who want to build a professional, local support network and feel part of a business community. It offers them the opportunity to promote themselves while sharing their knowledge and passion with others, gaining inspiration and confidence to drive their ambitions and business forward.

For women working from home, the group offers the positive benefits of being with real people in a business context, helping boost motivation and feel part of a working community.

There is no pre-registration, with women invited to just turn up at any point during the session, buy a coffee or tea, and briefly introduce themselves. Everyone who attends will then be able to join a closed Facebook community where there will be further opportunities for promotion and networking.

Carol said: Thank you to Lilypad’s owners for supporting our local LWL group. We’re looking forward to welcoming working women from across the Harrogate area to our first session.

The LWL network began with one group in 2007 and now comprises more than 100 groups and 14,000 ladies across the UK and abroad. For more information visit https://www.ladieswholatte.com/