Man in court following town centre business burglaries

Officers at North Yorkshire Police have put a suspected burglar before the courts within just 24 hours of the crimes being reported.

Police got reports of burglaries at two businesses in Harrogate town centre yesterday morning.

The offender is believed to have smashed windows and entered the buildings several hours earlier.

Cash and high-value items were taken.

Police from Harrogate’s response team and the investigation hub launched an immediate investigation.

It resulted in a local man in his 30s being arrested, remanded in custody and scheduled to appear in Harrogate Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, 17 January).