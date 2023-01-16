Hampsthwaite man in court charged with sexual assault

41-year-old Paul Harper of Hampsthwaite near Harrogate was sentenced at York Crown Court on, 10 January 2023, after being found guilty of sexual assault.

In August 2021, Harper touched the woman on an intimate part of her body while she was walking with her boyfriend in Harrogate town centre.

Harper denied the offence, despite it being captured on CCTV, but was unanimously found guilty of sexual assault by a jury following his trial.

In court he was given a community order, placed on the sex offenders register for five years and ordered to pay more than £3,000 in costs. He was also given a 10-year restraining order.