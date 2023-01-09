Record-breaking number of destinations at LBA

Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) has announced that a record-breaking number of destinations are now available to book for 2023 and 2024.

For the first time in its history, LBA will feature 80 destinations across year-round and regular seasonal charters throughout the 2023/2024 schedule.

There are multiple new destinations available in this package, including Bergen (Norway), Porto (Portugal) and Perpignan (France). Recent additions of Katowice (Poland), Bucharest (Romania) and Cluj (Romania) will also continue into the new year.

Alongside these new destinations, popular favourites such as Tenerife (Canary Islands), Faro (Portugal) and Palma (Majorca) remain mainstays of the holiday calendar, with increased capacity introduced due to popular demand.

To cater for this boosted schedule, LBA has made significant investment to its terminal, undertaking an extensive redevelopment of its Hall A facilities. The check-in hall, which services all airlines apart from Jet2, is being configured to optimise space and operate with self-service kiosk capabilities. As part of this development, Hall A will be given a new Scandinavian inspired design, with modern lighting and wooden screening.

Multiple retail and F&B units are receiving upgrades during the winter, with LBA already debuting a refreshed Burger King and Leeds United store in late 2022. Upgrade works to other retail and F&B units together with the Lounges at LBA will also be completed before summer 2023.

In preparation for the upcoming holiday season, LBA is underway with a wide recruitment drive, ensuring ample capacity to meet demand during busy peak periods.

Lindsay Beresford, HR Director of LBA, said: As we head into a peak summer period with more destinations than we have ever seen before we are looking for strong local talent to join our team that supports our ambitions to be a leading airport, connecting Yorkshire to the world. We’d love to hear from you and are currently receiving applications through our website for multiple roles across the business.

John Cunliffe, Commercial & Strategy Director at LBA, said: With the broadest range of destinations ever, we know that the coming years will be fantastic for LBA passengers. Whether it’s holidaymakers returning to their favourite beaches, travel to see distant family or adventures to new countries, there is something for everybody. We’re incredibly proud of the work being done to make travelling through LBA the best experience possible, and we look forward to welcoming passengers old and new in 2023 and beyond.

You can explore LBA’s destinations by visiting its website at: www.leedsbradfordairport.co.uk/flights/destinations. Vacancies can been seen and applications made also via the website at https://www.leedsbradfordairport.co.uk/work-with-us/jobs