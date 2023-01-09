Harrogate landlady ordered to repay £142k of illegally earned money

A Harrogate landlady who profited from renting out her properties to a gang of drug dealers has been ordered to repay£142,000 of illegally earned money.

Yoko Banks, 74 of Scargill Road, was jailed for three-and-a-half years in August 2021 after officers discovered large-scale cannabis production at properties she had rented out to an Albanian drugs gang.

A hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act was held at Leeds Crown Court on Friday 6 January 2023 when the court ordered Banks to repay £142,333 – the money she had made from the criminal activity.

She must repay the money within three months or face another 12 months in jail, and even then she will still be liable to repay the money.