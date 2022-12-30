Bradford City 1-0 Harrogate Town Report

Simon Weaver and his Town side three game winning run and 100% record at Valley Parade was brought to an end as Bradford City edged out the final Yorkshire Derby of the year with a narrow 1-0 victory.

The only goal of the match came from forward Tyriek Wright in the opening 60 seconds of the match and it was a blow which Town were unable to overcome.

It was two changes for Town following on from their Boxing Day heroics against Grimsby Town. Josh Austerfield and Jack Muldoon return to the starting line-up replacing Tyler Frost and Josh Coley respectively.

Good news for Town, Dior Angus and Alex Pattison were fit enough to return to the bench having both spent time on the treatment table.

The hosts opened the scoring with their first attack of the match, a long ball forward which Tyreik Wright brought under control. He was able to step inside Joe Mattock and slot the ball home.

An early goal clearly giving City confidence in their play, a few dangerous passes in and around the Town area but clearances from Warren Burrell and Josh Falkingham thwarted the pressure.

A little over 10 minutes in to the match brought Town’s first attack. A quick switch of play allowed Kayne Ramsay the time and space to drive to the edge of the Bradford area. However, his powerful shot whistled just past the post.

Looking to build on their lead, a well worked passing routine from the Bradford midfield created a crossing opportunity for Haliday. However, his delivery was cleared by the head of Warren Burrell and the score remained the same.

As both sides battled for possession, the goal mouth action was rare, a low ball in to the Town box look to be heading towards Pete Jameson’s net but a last ditch clearance was enough to prevent the Town ‘keeper from being tested.

A little over 10 minutes from half-time Joe Mattock became the first player to be booked in this derby. His 50-50 tackle on half way was enough to see him enter the referee’s book.

Shortly after Bradford had the ball in the net once again. A powerful effort from Crichlow was parried by Jameson into the path of Wright who slotted home. However, to the home fans disappointment, the forward was judged to be offside.

Prior to the half-time break, Simon Weaver made his first change bringing off captain Josh Falkingham and replacing him with Alex Pattison who returned from illness.

It was former Town player Levi Sutton who became the second player to enter the book after he impeded the progress of a Town attacker.

The hosts were the first to register a dangerous attack during the second half, a defence splitting pass in to the feet of Wright was blocked well by Mattock for a corner. However, Chapman’s volley from the edge of the box was well over.

However, a determined Luke Armstrong tried desperately to have his influence on proceedings. An over the top pass from Jack Muldoon was brought under control by Town’s number 29 but Harry Lewis got down well to divert his goal bound effort behind the post.

With the hour mark looming, Town would again be the team on the front foot, Muldoon getting on the edge of a loose ball and finding the advancing Pattison. However, his curling effort was deflected for a corner.

Moments later a cross in to the box from the Town left found the head of Oliver. However, his headed effort didn’t trouble Pete Jameson as Town continued their search for an equaliser.

With 20 minutes remaining, Town turned up the pressure on the Bradford defence, a corner in to the box found it’s way to Pattison who brought the ball under control and shot goalward. However, his powerful effort cannoned off the leg of a City player.

The introduction of City’s top scorer Andy Cook gave Mark Hughes and his side a lift and it was them who would go closest to grabbing the second of the match. However, a pivotal block from the knee of Burrell stopped the ball from heading in to the path of the on rushing attacker.

George Thomson became the second Town player to enter the book after several warnings from referee Ross Joyce.

Pete Jameson was then on hand to stop a powerful 25-yard shot from full-back Brad Halliday as the game entered the final 10 minutes.

As the final whistle drew ever closer, Kayne Ramsay’s cross from deep was plucked out of the air by Jack Muldoon. However, he was unable to get his shot away as the attack fizzled out for a goal kick.

With the match casting the end of 2022, Simon Weaver and his side begin the new year on the road as they look to bounce back with three points against Hartlepool.

Bradford City: Lewis, Haliday, Platt, Smallwood (C), Giliead, Foulds, Sutton (Eisa, 67), Oliver (Cook, 74), Chapman (Songo’o, 81), Crichlow, Wright

Goals: Wright (1)

Subs unused: Doyle, Odusina, East, Pereira

Bookings: Sutton (42)

Harrogate Town: Jameson, Mattock, Falkingham (C) (Pattison, 40), Burrell, Thomson, Folarin (Wright, 74), Headley (Frost, 77) , Austerfield, Muldoon, Ramsay, Armstrong

Subs unused: Giles, Welch-Hayes, Angus, Horbury

Bookings: Mattock (33), Thomson (79)

Referee: Ross Joyce