Brackenfield produce a beautiful rendition of Hallelujah with their Junior choir

Brackenfield has produced a beautiful rendition of Hallelujah with their Junior choir.

Emilie Moon, head of infant school at Brackenfield:

Together, Helen Leaf and myself (affectionately know as MoonLeaf productions) have written over 16 productions for the Infant children (ages 4-7) at Brackenfield over the years.

Each production is tailor written to ensure that each child gets their starting moment on stage.

The plays are full of drama, song and dance and every play contains at least one original song by Helen.

This year’s Christmas play included an original song called ‘Something Special’ (you tube clip sent earlier). The play tells of 2 angels who are searching for that special something…..along the way they meet snowmen and snowflakes, a full Christmas dinner including human sprouts and carrots (!), children decorating the tree, robins and fir trees and Father Christmas and his elves.

Eventually they spot one of their Angel friends telling Mary and Joseph that they are to have a baby. They then see the traditional nativity unroll in front of their eyes and realise that the nativity is the ‘something special’ they had been searching for.

Other past productions have been based on topical events such as the Olympics.

In lockdown when we couldn’t have live performances, we made videos of our productions and sent them to parents.

Helen writes original songs for specific events too such as Betty’s Centenary (where we were featured on BBC Look North), the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the Tour de Yorkshire to name a few.

Twice in the past, we have been regional winners on the Virgin Media Best Nativity play competition. I am in my 21st year of teaching at Brackenfield and Helen is in her 16th year.