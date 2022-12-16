Harrogate Grammar School’s Christmas Concert kickstarts the festive season 

Mulled wine, mince pies and musical merriment, with a dash of Mariah Carey of course, was the order of the night as the Music faculty at Harrogate Grammar School put on a wonderfully festive Christmas Concert.

From Junior Choir, singing Queen’s ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ to the Strings ensemble, playing ‘Carol of The Bells’ by Trad, to the BTEC and A-Level performances, to the Community Choir singing One Republic’s ‘I Lived’, there was a mix of something old and something new. It was a wonderful evening with staff and students getting into the spirit with their festive headgear and the audience clapping along.

As well as spine-tingling solo and choir performances, there was a wonderful flute duet of Tchaikovsky’s ‘Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy’ by a year 7 and year 13 student, Strings ensemble, year 11 band and the Community Choir* performing Coldplay’s ‘Viva La Vida’ with the newly formed Boy’s Junior Choir.

Charlotte Gregory, Head of Department for Music at Harrogate Grammar School commented; “The theme for the concert this year was ‘Joy’! The Music department has focused a great deal of energy into revitalising extra-curricular and practical curricular music making, post Covid restrictions, and as a result this year has felt so joyful in all the rehearsals. The students have brought all the light and energy to their music making and we were proud to celebrate this at the concert.”

Neil Renton, Headteacher at Harrogate Grammar School, said; “After a two-year break, it was wonderful to see the hall full of Christmas cheer and hear students showcasing their musical talent. It is always a popular and successful event and this year was no different. I’m very proud of the students’ and feel that the Christmas spirit has truly arrived.”

*The community choir consists of staff, parents/carers, friends of the school –anyone is welcome. Choir practice is held weekly, 5-6pm on a Monday in school and will start again week commencing 9th January 2023.