Harrogate International Nursery Fair make donation to SCBU

Harrogate International Nursery Fair tdonates o Harrogate District Hospital’s Special Care Baby Unit ahead of Christmas

The Harrogate International Nursery Fair took place earlier this year, and have made a donation to the Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) of the Harrogate District Hospital, which specialises in short and medium-term care for sick and preterm infants.

Sally Baxter, Unit Sister, Harrogate Special Care Baby Unit, said: I would just like to say a big thank you to the Harrogate International Nursery Fair’s organisers and exhibitors as well as the Harrogate Convention Centre for the very kind donation of beautiful dolls and wooden kitchen you’ve kindly given to our Special Care Baby Unit. It means so much to the families who have a baby on the unit that also have young siblings. It will allow parents to be able to relax more knowing that these wonderful toys will help entertain them, which in turn enables parents to stay longer and spend more time with their sick or premature baby. The toys will really help make our parents’ experience on the unit so much better in what is a very stressful time for them. Thank you once again, it makes such a difference.

With 140 exhibitors, around 200 brands and participants from over 15 countries taking up an additional hall this year, the Harrogate International Nursery Fair this year exceeded expectations with visitor numbers up on last year despite the ongoing knock-on effect of the pandemic and cost of living issues.

Adrian Sneyd, Harrogate International Nursery Fair organiser, said: Harrogate has been home to our nursery trade show annually for over five decades with around 4,000 participants enjoying the town’s hospitality each year. We are delighted that our exhibitors have donated toys for the benefit of local families and their babies.