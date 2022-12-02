Appeal for witnesses to a serious collision on Keighley Road, Skipton

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle to contact them.

At around 7.20pm Wednesday 30 November 2022, a collision occurred between a male pedestrian in his seventies and a dark coloured vehicle on Keighley Road in Skipton, near to Bold Venture Garage.

The male pedestrian, who was wearing dark blue trousers and a dark coloured top and was walking with a walking stick, suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Officers are conducting enquiries to establish the circumstances around the collision and are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision itself, or saw the pedestrian or vehicle prior to it.

They’d particularly like to speak to anyone who may have captured dash cam or doorbell footage of the incident.

Anyone who could help the investigation is asked to email nicola.peters@northyorkshire.police.uk or dial 101, selection option 2 and ask to speak to Nicola Peters. Please quote reference 12220212357.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.