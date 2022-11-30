MBE recipient insists his honour is for all foster carers

A former foster carer has called for potential new recruits to come forward after he received an MBE which he dedicated to the efforts of those involved in supporting young people in the service.

Paul Creelman is a former police officer who began fostering with his wife, Christine, as a new focus after retiring from the North Yorkshire force, and they have provided a home for 15 children over the course of 14 years.

His MBE was awarded by King Charles at Windsor Castle in recognition of that commitment, along with work in the youth justice sector and helping at Scarborough’s Rainbow Centre, a foodbank which provides wider assistance for the homeless.

Paul, aged 66, of Scarborough, said: I am very honoured to have got it, and would like all foster carers to feel part of it. The job isn’t always easy, but the rewards are amazing.

Most of the young people the couple have fostered had remained in touch and gone on to positive lives and constructive careers, he said, but were still pleased to get back in touch to report the progress in their lives.

Paul said: Some people say they would like to foster and I look at them and think they would be excellent. Once you have got yourself over the hurdle of taking someone into your home, it all slots into place. You are never unsupported, and it is better to give it a go than not.

The couple have two children, Andrew, a linguist, and Hannah East, a sports presenter with Sky television.

Paul also spent many years working on a project called Skills 4 Work to guide young people, who had achieved little at school and were at risk of drifting into trouble, towards work.

Paul said: It was a fantastic, successful, project. We have had brick-layers, scaffolders, joiners and ground-workers come out of it. These were lads who had no academic qualifications when they came to us, and in some cases struggled with social interaction. Now there are so many people who are working, with a trade behind them, because of that project.

Although he has now moved on, Mr Creelman is still involved with the Rainbow Centre, making early morning tours of the streets to offer hot drinks to the homeless and guide them towards the help which awaits them to improve their lives.